In his second round at the Honda Classic, Camilo Villegas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his round in 140th at 12 over; Zach Johnson is in 1st at 5 under; Tom Lewis, J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Brendan Steele, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 6th at 3 under.

Villegas got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Villegas's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Villegas's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Villegas's 113 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 over for the round.

At the 388-yard par-4 13th, Villegas got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Villegas to 5 over for the round.

Villegas got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Villegas to 7 over for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 8 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 7 over for the round.