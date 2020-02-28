In his second round at the Honda Classic, Brian Harman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 67th at 3 over; Zach Johnson is in 1st at 5 under; Tom Lewis, J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Tringale, and Brendan Steele are tied for 6th at 3 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second. This moved Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Harman's 112 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Harman hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Harman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to 2 over for the round.