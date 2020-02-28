In his second round at the Honda Classic, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 84th at 4 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Jamie Lovemark, Maverick McNealy, and Brendan Steele are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Potter, Jr. hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Potter, Jr.'s his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Potter, Jr.'s 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.