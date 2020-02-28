In his second round at the Honda Classic, Scott Harrington hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 128th at 8 over; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Gary Woodland, Jamie Lovemark, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.

Harrington got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

Harrington tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Harrington's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 4 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Harrington's 72 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Harrington had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 5 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 4 over for the round.