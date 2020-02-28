Josh Teater hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 83rd at 5 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Teater had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 15th, Teater missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Teater to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Teater's 151 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Teater got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Teater's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Teater got a double bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Teater to 4 over for the round.