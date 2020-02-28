Kevin Streelman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 13th at 1 under; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale, Zach Johnson, Jamie Lovemark, Gary Woodland, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Streelman hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.

Streelman missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.