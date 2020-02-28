-
Luke List shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 70th at 4 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, List had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to even for the round.
List got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
