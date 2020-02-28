-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Nick Watney in the second round at the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Nick Watney hit 7 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Watney finished his day tied for 5th at 3 under with Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, and Sepp Straka; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; and J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under.
On the par-4 second, Nick Watney's 138 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nick Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 14th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Watney stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Watney hit his 98 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.
