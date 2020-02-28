-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
Jhonattan Vegas hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 37th at 1 over; Zach Johnson is in 1st at 5 under; Tom Lewis, J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Tringale, and Brendan Steele are tied for 6th at 3 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, Vegas missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Vegas's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
