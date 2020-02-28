-
David Hearn putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
David Hearn hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hearn finished his round tied for 99th at 5 over; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Gary Woodland, Jamie Lovemark, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, David Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Hearn to 1 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hearn's tee shot went 205 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Hearn had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
