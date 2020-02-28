In his second round at the Honda Classic, Charl Schwartzel hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 second, Charl Schwartzel's 150 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Schwartzel's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Schwartzel hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 16th hole, he sank his approach from 206 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.