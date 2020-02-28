-
-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
-
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen walks in birdie at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Louis Oosthuizen walks in a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Louis Oosthuizen hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 134th at 9 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 9th at 2 under.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 182 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 229 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 16th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Oosthuizen's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 over for the round.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oosthuizen to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.