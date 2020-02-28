  • Louis Oosthuizen shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic

    Louis Oosthuizen walks in birdie at Honda

    In the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Louis Oosthuizen walks in a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.