Matt Jones shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Jones drains birdie from 36 feet at HondaIn the second round of The Honda Classic 2020, Matt Jones sinks a 36-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Matt Jones hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 59th at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Jones's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Jones reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Jones at 3 over for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Jones's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Jones at 3 over for the round.
