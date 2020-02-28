-
Lucas Glover shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Glover hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 83rd at 5 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Glover reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Glover at 1 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Glover's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 3 over for the round.
