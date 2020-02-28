In his second round at the Honda Classic, Jason Dufner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 54th at 2 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 9th at 2 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Dufner got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dufner hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Dufner's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Dufner hit his 96 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.