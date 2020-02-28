In his second round at the Honda Classic, Jimmy Walker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 39th at 1 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Jamie Lovemark, Maverick McNealy, and Brendan Steele are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the par-4 second, Walker's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Walker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Walker hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Walker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 388-yard par-4 13th, Walker chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

Walker missed the green on his tee shot and 2nd but had a third shot chip-in to save par on the 175-yard par-3 17th keeping him at 1 under for the round.