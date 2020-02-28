In his second round at the Honda Classic, Tim Wilkinson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 3 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 125th at 10 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

After a 215 yard drive on the 365-yard par-4 first, Wilkinson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

Wilkinson got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wilkinson to 3 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Wilkinson's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Wilkinson got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 5 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 6 over for the round.

Wilkinson got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 9 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Wilkinson's tee shot went 176 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wilkinson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Wilkinson to 11 over for the round.