Sean O'Hair shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Sean O'Hair hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his round tied for 86th at 4 over; Jamie Lovemark and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale, Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Luke Donald, Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 7th at 2 under.
After a 261 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 14th, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to even-par for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
O'Hair got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.
