Ian Poulter hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his day tied for 24th at even par; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Ian Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ian Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Poulter chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Poulter chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Poulter's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Poulter had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Poulter's 159 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Poulter hit an approach shot from 133 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.