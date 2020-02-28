Zach Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 44th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Johnson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

Johnson hit his tee shot 264 yards to the fairway bunker on the 395-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the water, Johnson hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his sixth shot, rolling a one-putt triple bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th. This moved Johnson to 3 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Johnson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Johnson to 5 over for the round.