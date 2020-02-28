In his second round at the Honda Classic, Luke Donald hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Donald finished his round tied for 1st at 4 under with J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Tom Lewis; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Jamie Lovemark, Maverick McNealy, and Brendan Steele are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Luke Donald got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Luke Donald to 2 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to 3 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Donald hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Donald's 151 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Donald chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Donald stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Donald's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Donald had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Donald's 163 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.