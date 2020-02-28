-
-
D.J. Trahan shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Honda Classic
-
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
D.J. Trahan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 101st at 5 over; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale, Zach Johnson, Jamie Lovemark, Gary Woodland, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Trahan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to even for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Trahan's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 115 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Trahan hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 3 over for the round.
On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Trahan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.