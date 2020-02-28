In his second round at the Honda Classic, Bo Van Pelt hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 134th at 12 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

Van Pelt tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Van Pelt to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Van Pelt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Van Pelt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.