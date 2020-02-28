-
Rory Sabbatini comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rory Sabbatini hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 23rd at even par; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry and Jamie Lovemark are tied for 9th at 2 under.
At the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Rory Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Sabbatini had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Sabbatini hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
