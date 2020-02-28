Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 49th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 6 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland and Richy Werenski are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's his second shot went 12 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.