Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 44th at 2 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 450-yard par-4 11th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Palmer had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Palmer's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Palmer's 136 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.