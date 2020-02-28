Justin Rose hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 94th at 6 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Rose chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to even for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rose had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Rose's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 14th, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.