In his second round at the Honda Classic, Cameron Percy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 59th at 3 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 first, Percy's 98 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

Percy got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to even-par for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Percy's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Percy had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Percy's 69 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Percy hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Percy his second shot was a drop and his approach went 141 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 4 over for the round.