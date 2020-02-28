Arjun Atwal hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Atwal finished his day tied for 125th at 10 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, Atwal's tee shot went 250 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 74 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 2 over for the round.

Atwal got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 4 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 3 over for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Atwal chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Atwal to 4 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Atwal to 5 over for the round.