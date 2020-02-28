In his second round at the Honda Classic, Padraig Harrington hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 94th at 6 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 13th, Harrington's 78 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Harrington had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Harrington hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harrington at 1 under for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to even-par for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Harrington suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Harrington's 140 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 4 over for the round.