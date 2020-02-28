In his second round at the Honda Classic, Greg Chalmers hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 134th at 12 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the par-4 11th, Chalmers's 163 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 388-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to even-par for the round.

Chalmers hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Chalmers hit his next to the fairway, and close the hole by hitting his seventh shot to the green to card a quadruple bogey on the 556-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Chalmers to 4 over for the day.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 5 over for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 6 over for the round.

On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Chalmers hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chalmers at 7 over for the round.