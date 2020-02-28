Lee Westwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Westwood finished his round tied for 1st at 4 under with J.T. Poston, Luke Donald, Zach Johnson, and Tom Lewis; Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 6th at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Jamie Lovemark, Maverick McNealy, and Sungjae Im are tied for 9th at 2 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee Westwood hit his next to the green and reached the green on his second shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th. This moved Lee Westwood to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 17th, Westwood hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to even for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Westwood reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Westwood had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to even-par for the round.

At the 538-yard par-5 third, Westwood got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Westwood to even for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Westwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westwood to 1 under for the round.