Stewart Cink shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Stewart Cink hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 54th at 2 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Jamie Lovemark, Maverick McNealy, and Brendan Steele are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Cink had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Cink's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
Cink missed the green on his first shot on the 179-yard par-3 sixth but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Cink's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.
