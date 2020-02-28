-
Brian Gay shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Brian Gay hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Gay finished his day tied for 119th at 9 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Gay's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Gay got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 4 over for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 12th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Gay's 183 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 6 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Gay hit his 113 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gay to 5 over for the round.
