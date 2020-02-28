-
Ryan Armour shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 119th at 9 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Armour to 3 over for the round.
At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, Armour missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Armour to 4 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Armour's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Armour got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 5 over for the round.
