Ryan Armour hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 119th at 9 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Armour to 3 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 16th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 17th, Armour missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Armour to 4 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Armour's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 5 over for the round.