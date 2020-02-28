-
Jim Furyk shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Furyk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Furyk finished his day tied for 94th at 6 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 5 under; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, and Luke Donald are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Gary Woodland, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka, and Nick Watney are tied for 5th at 3 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 11th hole, Furyk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 second hole, Furyk had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.
At the 538-yard par-5 third, Furyk got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Furyk to 2 under for the round.
On the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Furyk's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his approach went 51 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 479-yard par-4 sixth hole, Furyk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.
