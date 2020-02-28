-
Vijay Singh shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 28, 2020
Vijay Singh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Singh finished his round tied for 134th at 9 over; J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 3 under; and Jamie Lovemark, Maverick McNealy, and Brendan Steele are tied for 8th at 2 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Singh had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Singh to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Singh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 3 over for the round.
