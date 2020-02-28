-
9-over 79 by Davis Love III in second round of the Honda Classic
February 28, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
February 28, 2020
Round Recaps
Tom Lewis and Harris English share the lead HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Tom Lewis and Harris English tie for the lead at 4-under after a tough day in South Florida.
In his second round at the Honda Classic, Davis Love III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Love III finished his round in 143rd at 14 over; Lee Westwood and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Gary Woodland, Jamie Lovemark, Luke Donald, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Shane Lowry, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 9th at 2 under.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Love III his second shot was a drop and his approach went 98 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Love III got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Love III to 6 over for the round.
Love III got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 7 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Love III hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Love III to 8 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 9 over for the round.
