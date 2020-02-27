In his first round at the Honda Classic, Daniel Wetterich hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wetterich finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Wetterich got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wetterich to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Wetterich had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wetterich to even-par for the round.

Wetterich had a fantastic chip-in on the 217-yard par-3 fifth. His tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Wetterich's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 508-yard par-4 10th, Wetterich chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wetterich to 2 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Wetterich hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Wetterich to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 16th, Wetterich had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wetterich to 2 over for the round.