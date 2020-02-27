-
Justin putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 first round in the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Justin Bertsch hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bertsch finished his day tied for 132nd at 6 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Justin Bertsch had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Justin Bertsch to 1 over for the round.
Bertsch got a double bogey on the 464-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Bertsch to 3 over for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Bertsch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bertsch to 4 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Bertsch's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 94 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
