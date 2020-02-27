In his first round at the Honda Classic, Matthew Wolff hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Wolff got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Wolff hit an approach shot from 216 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Wolff hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Wolff's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Wolff's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 556-yard par-5 18th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.