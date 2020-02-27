Hayden Buckley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Buckley had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 third, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

At the 217-yard par-3 fifth, Buckley hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Buckley's tee shot went 272 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 165 yards to the left rough, and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 12th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 3 over for the round.

Buckley missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.