In his first round at the Honda Classic, Doc Redman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under with Brendan Steele and Wyndham Clark; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under.

On the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Redman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Redman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Redman's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Redman's 164 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 third, Redman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 fourth hole, Redman had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

Redman hit his tee at the green on the 217-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Redman's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 2 under for the round.