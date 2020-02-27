  • Doc Redman shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Honda Classic

  • In the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, Doc Redman sinks a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Doc Redman’s 32-foot birdie putt at Honda

