In his first round at the Honda Classic, Doug Ghim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 103rd at 4 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Ghim hit an approach shot from 247 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 sixth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 427-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 3 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 4 over for the round.