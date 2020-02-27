In his first round at the Honda Classic, Andrew McCain hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCain finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

At the 508-yard par-4 10th, McCain got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCain to 1 over for the round.

At the 450-yard par-4 11th, McCain got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCain to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, McCain's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCain to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 388-yard par-4 13th hole, McCain had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCain to even-par for the round.

McCain got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McCain to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 second, McCain had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCain to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McCain's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCain to 1 over for the round.

McCain got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCain to 2 over for the round.