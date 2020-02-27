Vincent Whaley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 120th at 5 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 second, Whaley's tee shot went 258 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 141 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 47 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Whaley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Whaley at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Whaley had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Whaley to 3 over for the round.

On the 556-yard par-5 18th, Whaley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Whaley to 5 over for the round.