Wyndham Clark rebounds from poor front in first round of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Honda Classic, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Clark finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under with Doc Redman and Brendan Steele; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Wyndham Clark his second shot was a drop and his approach went 99 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 over for the round.
On the 556-yard par-5 18th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Clark hit his 227 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Clark's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
