In his first round at the Honda Classic, Aaron Wise hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 11th, Wise chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 15th, Wise hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 fourth, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wise to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 217-yard par-3 green fifth, Wise suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Wise hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Wise's 129 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 1 over for the round.