Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Honda Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 23rd at even par; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, J.T. Poston, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood are tied for 3rd at 3 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 12th hole, Straka had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 17th, Straka's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Straka hit an approach shot from 223 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Straka hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 217-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

Straka hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 427-yard par-4 eighth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even for the round.