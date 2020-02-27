-
J.T. Poston shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Honda Classic
February 27, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston’s approach from the water sets up birdie putt at HondaIn the opening round of The Honda Classic 2020, J.T. Poston hits his 116-yard approach shot on the par-4 9th hole to 17 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
In his first round at the Honda Classic, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 3rd at 3 under with Zach Johnson, Cameron Tringale, Brian Stuard, and Lee Westwood; Harris English and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 4 under; and Doc Redman, Brendan Steele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 8th at 2 under.
On the par-4 13th, Poston's 94 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 14th hole, Poston had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 15th, Poston's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 113 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 third hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
